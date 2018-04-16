US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops

























Photo: Gregory Bull / Associated Press Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed Wednesday, April 11, 2018, to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump wants and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement. less In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed ... more Photo: Gregory Bull / Associated Press Image 2 of 7 Houses are seen on the Mexican side of the US/ Mexico border fence on April 6, 2018 in Jacumba, California. US President Donald Trump on April 5, 2018 said he would send thousands of National Guard troops to the southern border, amid a widening spat with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto. The anti-immigration president said the National Guard deployment would range from 2,000 to 4,000 troops, and he would "probably" keep many personnel on the border until his wall is built -- spelling out a lengthy mission.

less Houses are seen on the Mexican side of the US/ Mexico border fence on April 6, 2018 in Jacumba, California. US President Donald Trump on April 5, 2018 said he would send thousands of National Guard troops to ... more Photo: SANDY HUFFAKER, AFP/Getty Images Image 3 of 7 In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed Wednesday, April 11, 2018, to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump wants and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement. less In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed ... more Photo: Denis Poroy, AP Image 4 of 7 A Customs and Border Protection officer with canine walks to inspect vehicles entering the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry on April 9, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. President Trump has issued a decree for the National Guard to guard the border between the United States and Mexico.

less A Customs and Border Protection officer with canine walks to inspect vehicles entering the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry on April 9, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. President Trump has issued a ... more Photo: Mario Tama Image 5 of 7 A Customs and Border Protection officer with canine walks to inspect vehicles entering the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry on April 9, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. President Trump has issued a decree for the National Guard to guard the 3,200 kilometer border between the United States and Mexico.

less A Customs and Border Protection officer with canine walks to inspect vehicles entering the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry on April 9, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. President Trump has issued a ... more Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images Image 6 of 7 FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California has rejected the federal government's initial plans for National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement. less FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California has rejected the federal ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 7 of 7 FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump drives along the border in San Diego. California has rejected the federal government's initial plans for National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement. less FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump drives along the border in San Diego. California has rejected the federal government's initial plans for National Guard ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP US says California rejects proposed border duties for troops 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday that California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected terms of the National Guard's initial deployment to the Mexican border, but a state official said nothing was decided.

"The governor determined that what we asked for is unsupportable, but we will have other iterations," Ronald Vitiello, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner, told reporters in Washington.

Brown elicited rare and effusive praise from President Donald Trump last week for pledging 400 troops to the Guard's third large-scale border mission since 2006.

Now Playing:

But the Democratic governor conditioned his commitment on troops having nothing to do with immigration enforcement, even in a supporting role.

Brown's announcement last week did not address what specific jobs the California Guard would and would not do and how state officials would distinguish work related to immigration from other aspects of border enforcement, such as fighting criminal gangs and drug and gun smuggling.

Vitiello said the governor decided California will not accept terms of an initial troop rollout for the state that was similar to plans for the other three border states, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. He said California may participate in other ways that must still be worked out.

According to two U.S. officials, the initial jobs for troops include fixing and maintaining vehicles, using remote-control surveillance cameras to report suspicious activity to U.S. Border Patrol agents, operating radios and providing "mission support," which can include clerical work, buying gas and handling payrolls. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

California National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Keegan said "state officials have not rejected anything" since Brown proposed a formal agreement Wednesday with the Homeland Security and Defense Departments that prohibits any involvement in immigration.

"The federal government has not yet responded," Keegan said in an emailed statement.

___

Alonso Lugo reported from Washington.