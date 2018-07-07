1 child dead, 3 critically injured in Kansas apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a child is dead and at least three other people are critically injured after an apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Fire Battalion Chief Morris Letcher says two children and two adults were taken to hospitals in critical condition following the blaze late Saturday morning, and that one child later died. Letcher says officials are not yet releasing the names or ages of the victims.

Witnesses tell the Kansas City Star the fire began with an explosion that shook nearby buildings.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Crews remained late Saturday afternoon on the scene of the fire, which had been extinguished hours earlier. Members of the American Red Cross are also helping those affected by the fire.