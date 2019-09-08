2 dead, 3 injured in small plane crash at Nevada airport

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The plane caught fire, authorities said.

The Henderson Fire Department responded about 7:45 p.m., the newspaper reported.

One person died at the scene, and the other person died at a hospital, Richards said. One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.

A Good Samaritan who tried to help rescue the people in the plane suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, firefighters said.