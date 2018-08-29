  • People look out over the ocean along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu. One person was reported dead due to the storm, after attempting rescue a dog in Kauai. Photo: John Locher / Associated Press
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Officials are reporting the first death associated with a powerful storm that initially threatened Hawaii as a hurricane and later weakened to a tropical depression.

Kauai County officials said Wednesday firefighters pulled the body of a 30-year-old man from a Koloa stream. Police identified him as local resident Joshua Bradbury.

ALSO: Hawaii's Big Island sees more rain in four days than Seattle got last year

He was found Tuesday after a resident called 911 saying he saw Bradbury jump into the stream and float away. Police say Bradbury was apparently trying to save a dog.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane division shared a video of a plane flying into the eye of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 storm nearing Hawaii.

Kauai roads and taro patches flooded Tuesday as leftover moisture from Tropical Depression Lane dumped heavy rain on the island.

Lane is the nation's second rainiest tropical cyclone since 1950. Mountain View on the Big Island recorded 52.02 inches (132 centimeters) of rain from Aug. 22 through Sunday.