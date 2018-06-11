10 Things to Know for Monday









FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

10 Things to Know for Monday

1. TRUMP, KIM ARRIVE IN SINGAPORE FOR US-NKOREA SUMMIT

The two leaders converge on the island city-state ahead of a highly anticipated meeting set up to address Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

2. WHERE THEY'RE IN THE DARK ABOUT SUMMIT

North Korea's official state media gives only bare-bones reports on the historic meeting.

3. WHITE HOUSE RIPS INTO LONGTIME US ALLY

Trump administration officials brand Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a back-stabber after he says his country would retaliate against U.S. tariffs.

4. WITH BOURDAIN'S DEATH, IMMIGRANT WORKERS LOSE VOICE OF SUPPORT

The globe-trotting chef who died of an apparent suicide was an outspoken critic of current U.S. immigration policies and a fierce defender of Hispanic workers.

5. 'I'M JUST TIRED OF THE WAY MY ISLAND HAS BEEN TREATED'

Those attending New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade vow not to forget island residents still suffering nine months after a devastating hurricane.

6. WHY UK LAWMAKER WANTS TO QUESTION WEALTHY BREXIT BACKER

The chairman of the British Parliament's media committee says a millionaire who supported the successful campaign to leave the EU has questions to answer about Russian contacts.

7. WHAT THREATENS NORTHEASTERN US PINE FORESTS

Southern pine beetles — which have destroyed millions of acres of trees in the Southeast — are steadily expanding their range as the climate warms, new research shows.

8. WHO REFERS TO TRUMP AS 'DICTATOR'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Abby Huntsman makes on-air gaffe as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for the summit with North Korea's leader.

9. 'OCEAN'S 8' KNOCKS 'SOLO' FROM TOP OF BOX OFFICE

The female-fronted remake rakes in an estimated $41.5 million over the weekend.

10. NADAL CAPTURES 11th FRENCH OPEN

Raphael Nadal overcomes a finger cramp on his racket-swinging hand to defeat Dominic Thiem.