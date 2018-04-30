10 Things to Know for Today





Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers from a bus carrying the group to the border wall for a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. The sign reads in Spanish: We're all brother countries from the Americas. Free transit. Stop the deportations." less A Central American child who is traveling with a caravan of migrants, peers from a bus carrying the group to the border wall for a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, ... more Photo: Hans-Maximo Musielik, AP Image 2 of 2 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives past Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives past Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Cleveland. Photo: Tony Dejak, AP 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TWIN SUICIDE BOMBING IN AFGHANISTAN KILLS DOZENS

The coordinated bombings by the Islamic State group in Kabul killed at least 25 people, including eight journalists, officials say.

2. MISSILE ATTACK IN SYRIA KILLS 26, MOSTLY IRANIANS

Syrian monitors say the strike appears to have been carried out by Israel and targeted an arms depot for surface-to-surface missiles at a base in the north of the country.

3. ASYLUM SEEKERS STOPPED AT US-MEXICO BORDER

Border inspectors say that a crossing facility didn't have enough space to accommodate the nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the U.S.

4. MIA: THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS CONFERENCE

It's been more than a year since Trump held his only solo news conference during which he railed against the media, defended Michael Flynn and denied his campaign had any contacts with Russia.

5. SOUTH KOREA TO REMOVE PROPAGANDA LOUDSPEAKERS

The rivals are moving to follow through with their leaders' summit declaration that produced reconciliation steps without a breakthrough in the nuclear standoff.

6. TWO SIDES TO ISRAEL'S PERMITS STORY

Israel says entry permits are vital to protecting its security. Palestinians say the system is seemingly arbitrary and at times geared toward enlisting them as informants.

7. THE DOCTOR IS NOT IN

Ronny Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of the VA amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of Trump's personal physician, Politico reports.

8. WHAT DRIVERS CAN EXPECT THIS SUMMER

To pay more at the pump as geopolitical worries help push oil prices to the highest level in more than three years.

9. WHO SHINED AT DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

NBC's "Days of Our Lives" captures five trophies, including best drama series and lead actor honors for James Reynolds.

10. KING OF THE FIRST ROUND

LeBron James-led teams improve to 13-0 in the opening round of the NBA playoffs after the Cavaliers held off the Pacers in Game 7.