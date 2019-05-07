10 Things to Know for Today

Reuters journalists Wa Lone, left, and Kyaw She Oo wave as they walk out from Insein Prison after being released in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The chief of the prison said two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking the country's Officials Secrets Act have been released.

1. CHINA'S ECONOMY CZAR HEADING TO WASHINGTON

President Xi Jinping sends his top economic adviser despite worries Beijing might cancel after Trump threatened to escalate a tariff war over China's technology ambitions.

2. US-IRAN TENSIONS RISE

Iran's president is weighing next steps following a sudden White House announcement that a U.S. aircraft carrier and a bomber wing would be deployed in the Persian Gulf.

3. MYANMAR FREES REUTERS REPORTERS

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists were imprisoned for violating the country's secrecy law for their reporting on security forces' abuses of Rohingya Muslims.

4. POPE MAKING HISTORIC VISIT

Francis arrives in North Macedonia for the first-ever papal visit to the Balkan nation, encouraging the recently renamed country to integrate with European institutions.

5. WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT IN DENVER

Voters in Colorado's capital could make it the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin — the psychoactive substance in "magic mushrooms."

6. YOUNG TERROR SUSPECTS FIND LOOPHOLE

The Supreme Court ruling in a case unrelated to terrorism could allow minors who support militant organizations to escape federal charges, AP learns.

7. WHO IS BEING TARGETED FOR UNWANTED NUPTIALS

Poor Pakistani Christian girls and women are being lured into marriages with Chinese men and end up trapped in China, unable to return home, AP finds.

8. GEORGIA SIGNING STRICT ABORTION BAN

The legislation would ban abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.

9. WHERE'S THE BEEF

A new era of meat alternatives is here, but patties from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods can be nutritionally similar to beef.

10. WHERE FEATHERS, BLING AND IDEAS ABOUT 'CAMP' REIGNED

Inside the Met Gala, high-wattage guests sipped on cocktails, ate canapes and tried to "out-camp" each other in wild outfits.