Police officers use pepper spray against protesters in a rally against the proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. The extradition law has aroused concerns that this legislation would undermine the city's independent judicial system as it allows Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to the jurisdictions that the city doesn't currently have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China, where a fair trial might not be guaranteed.

1. WHAT DEAL IS BEING QUESTIONED

Democrats say Trump's plan hypes existing efforts while he claims victory for negotiations that staved off a 5% tax on all Mexican goods.

2. FORMER BOSTON RED SOX SLUGGER SHOT

Dominican Republic police say David Ortiz was approached from behind and shot at close range in an ambush at a bar; the gunman was captured and beaten.

3. RUSSIA PROBE REMAINS FOCUS FOR DEMOCRATS

The party has a new, intensified focus on the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and some hope the impeachment of President Trump will follow.

4. OJ SIMPSON IN A 'NO NEGATIVE ZONE'

Twenty-five years after the killing of his ex-wife and her friend, the Pro Football Hall of Famer says his "life is fine" and he won't be talking about the notorious murder case, he tells the AP exclusively.

5. EXTREMIST GROUP SEEN AS GREATER THREAT THAN TALIBAN

In Afghanistan, the Islamic State group is expanding its footprint, recruiting fighters and plotting attacks on the United States and other Western countries, authorities say.

6. MASS PROTESTS DON'T DETER HONG KONG

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the extradition laws will help uphold justice and fulfill its international obligations despite public fears of China's intentions.

7. 'HADESTOWN' WINS BIG

The brooding musical about the underworld scored eight Tony Awards, including best musical.

8. ELIZABETH WARREN DOESN'T HAVE 2016 BAGGAGE

The Massachusetts senator is seen as an emerging threat, along with Joe Biden, to Bernie Sanders in the race to the 2020 presidency.

9. WITH NO HOME INTERNET 'HOMEWORK GAP' EXPANDS

Nearly 3 million students around the country face struggles keeping up with their studies because they must make do without home internet.

10. STANLEY CUP HEADING TO GAME 7

Tuukka Rask and Brad Marchand stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.