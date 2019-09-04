10 Things to Know for Today

A woman who was trapped by flood waters during Hurricane Dorian is transported out of the area by volunteers on a jet ski near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The storm's punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BAHAMIANS BEGIN RESCUES AS DORIAN MOVES ON TOWARD US COAST

Bahamians rescue hurricane victims with jet skis and a bulldozer as the U.S., Britain and aid groups try to get food and medicine to survivors and take the most desperate people to safety.

2. HONG KONG EXTRADITION BILL WITHDRAWN

The territory's embattled leader Carrie Lam announces the withdrawal of the bill that sparked months of protests.

3. DEFIANT UK LAWMAKERS MOVE TO BAR 'NO DEAL' BREXIT

Parliament will attempt to defy Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans as lawmakers seek a way out of the impasse.

4. BURNING BOAT TAKES CLUES OF FATAL FIRE DOWN TO WATERY GRAVE

Officials vow to find what sparked the inferno aboard the dive boat that killed 34 people in California, but evidence may have gone down with the ship or drifted out to sea.

5. PENTAGON SIDELINES BUILDING PROJECTS TO FUND WALL

The Defense Department approves the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of Trump's wall along the Mexican border.

6. STUDY: CARVING UP SCHOOL DISTRICTS WORSENS SEGREGATION

A new study finds that carving out new school districts in the South is reinforcing racial segregation in the larger districts left behind.

7. PONTIFF EMBARKS ON SOUTHERN AFRICA PILGRIMAGE

Pope Francis begins with a visit to Mozambique, just weeks after the country signed a new peace deal and weeks before national elections.

8. HOW WALMART WON PRAISE

Gun control advocates laud the retailer's decision to discontinue sales of certain ammunition and request that customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores.

9. DEMOCRATS PROPOSE SPENDING TRILLIONS TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

Democrats are releasing plans to battle global warming ahead of town halls on the issue, a sharp contrast to Trump's dismissal of climate science.

10. NEW TROVE OF EPSTEIN COURT PAPERS MAY BE UNSEALED

A federal judge will discuss plans for unsealing a new trove of court records involving sexual abuse allegations against the financier who took his own life last month.