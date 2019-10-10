10 Things to Know for Today

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from a fire inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. forces pulled back from the area, with a series of airstrikes hitting a town on Syria's northern border. less In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from a fire inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish ... more Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TURKISH FORCES PRESS ADVANCE AGAINST KURDS

Turkey says its military launched airstrikes and unleashed artillery shelling against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. Kurds and Syrian activists say that despite the barrage, Turkish troops had not made much progress on several fronts.

2. WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS PULL DISAPPEARING ACT

As the impeachment inquiry swirls around Trump, they've skipped the high-profile Sunday TV shows and avoided driveway gaggles with reporters.

3. CALFORNIANS PLAY WAITING GAME WITH WINDS

Pacific Gas & Electric watches the weather before deciding whether to restore power to an enormous portion of the state blacked out on purpose, an aggressive step to prevent wildfires.

4. APPLE GIVES IN AFTER APP CRITICISM

The tech giant removed a smartphone app that allows Hong Kong activists to report police movements after a Chinese newspaper accused the company of facilitating illegal behavior.

5. WHAT UKRAINIAN LEADER SAYS ABOUT TRUMP CONVERSATION

Volodymyr Zelenskiy tells the AP that there was "no blackmail" in the phone call with the U.S. president that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.

6. 'I'M WILLING TO SACRIFICE AS LONG AS POSSIBLE'

Striking GM workers are scaling back groceries, giving up on eating out and some are taking on part-time jobs while trying to get by on weekly strike pay of $250.

7. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The U.S. president is headed to the liberal stronghold of Minneapolis for his first reelection rally since impeachment talk heated up.

8. TWO NOBEL LITERATURE PRIZES TO BE AWARDED

Among the favorites are Canadian poet Anne Carson, novelists Maryse Condé of Guadeloupe, Can Xue of China and Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, author of "The Handmaid's Tale."

9. MATT LAUER ACCUSED OF RAPE

Two years after the "Today" show host was abruptly fired by NBC News for sexual misconduct, questions are emerging about just what network bosses knew and when. Lauer calls the encounter consensual.

10. NATIONALS STUN DODGERS TO ADVANCE

Howie Kendrick belts a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th inning after Washington rallied against Clayton Kershaw, beating Los Angeles 7-3 and advancing to the NLCS.