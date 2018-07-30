13-year-old Boy Scout found OK in Wyoming mountains

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a backcountry hiking trip in western Wyoming has been found and is in good health.

Sublette County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Travis Bingham says Garrett Hunter was found about 10:15 p.m. Sunday by volunteer searchers.

Rough terrain and darkness forced the search group to camp for the night and wait until Monday to take the boy, who has autism, out of the mountainous Wind River Range.

The scout group had been on a 50-mile (81-kilometer), multi-day hike in an area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the western Wyoming town of Pinedale when the boy was reported missing about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The boy is from Draper, a city south of Salt Lake City.