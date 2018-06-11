https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/us/article/2-dead-following-crash-involving-buggy-in-12984569.php
2 die when car crashes into buggy in northern Indiana
Updated 12:53 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TOPEKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car in northern Indiana.
The buggy was hit from behind Saturday in the LaGrange County community of Topeka.
Authorities say 44-year-old Velda C. Miller of Ligonier and Melissa Jo Miller died in the crash. Velda Miller's 46-year-old husband was driving the buggy and was taken to a hospital with neck pain.
The sheriff's office says the 21-year-old driver of the car told them he had just passed another vehicle and hit the buggy while coming back into his lane. He was taken to a hospital with abdominal pain.
No charges have been filed and the crash is under investigation.
View Comments