Derailed cars removed at Atlanta airport, repairs continue

Passengers are seen during the evening rush hour on a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority commuter train in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. A commuter train stuck on the tracks near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport, has disrupted MARTA rail service and left trains unable to reach the airport.

ATLANTA (AP) — A crane has removed two derailed commuter train cars at Atlanta's airport, but repairs continue on the damaged track.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says a crane removed the cars Thursday evening. Those cars on an out-of-service train ran off the track late Tuesday and it was not until Thursday that crane arrived to move them. No passengers were on that train and the driver was not hurt.

One line to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was running Thursday night. But rail officials said that line would not be open early Friday because of repairs.

The MARTA website on Friday urged travelers to allow an extra 30 minutes of travel time. The system is running shuttle buses from the nearest station to the airport.

The derailment is still under investigation.