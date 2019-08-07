3 small children found dead after house fire in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities say three young children have been found dead after a house fire in southern Delaware.

Delaware State Police say authorities received a 911 call about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon regarding a house fire on Scarp Street in the Long Neck community east of Millsboro.

Authorities say firefighters found three children, all under the age of 5, dead inside the manufactured home.

A fourth child, also under the age of 5, was rescued by an adult in the home taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.