https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/us/article/3-small-children-found-dead-after-house-fire-in-14288828.php
3 small children found dead after house fire in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Authorities say three young children have been found dead after a house fire in southern Delaware.
Delaware State Police say authorities received a 911 call about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon regarding a house fire on Scarp Street in the Long Neck community east of Millsboro.
Authorities say firefighters found three children, all under the age of 5, dead inside the manufactured home.
A fourth child, also under the age of 5, was rescued by an adult in the home taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
View Comments