https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/us/article/4-killed-in-Arizona-head-on-crash-involving-13821125.php
4 killed in Arizona head-on crash involving wrong-way driver
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver near Green Valley.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 19.
They say the 52-year-old woman driving the wrong way died in the crash.
DPS officials say a Tucson mother and her three children were in the other vehicle.
They say only one of the three children survived the crash and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The names of the four people killed weren't immediately released.
