ACLU files lawsuit challenging Kentucky anti-abortion bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has followed through on its vow to file a federal lawsuit challenging Kentucky's latest effort to restrict abortion.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday as Kentucky lawmakers pushed through another abortion-related measure. The latest bill headed to Kentucky's anti-abortion governor, Matt Bevin, would require that women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed.

The new lawsuit asks a federal judge to block legislation that would ban abortion for women seeking to end their pregnancies because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

The bill cleared the legislature on Wednesday, and the ACLU immediately said it would challenge it. The suit was filed on behalf of the last abortion clinic in Kentucky.

The ACLU says it filed the suit in anticipation that Bevin will sign it.