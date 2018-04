A boy says goodbye to a friend through the windshield of a bus that will carry him to Mexico City from the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan had been camping out in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Migrants in the caravan that drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump began packing up their meager possessions and boarding buses to the Mexican capital and the nearby city of Puebla. less