Photo: Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fishermen prepare their fishing rods on Chivo beach as the sun sets in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Holocaust survivor Galina Gurevitch, 82, gets her hair done during a Beauty Heroines event in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, April 9, 2018. Seventy Holocaust survivors representing the country's 70-year anniversary, took part in the "makeover" event which organizers said was a gesture toward elderly Holocaust survivors who endured the Nazi genocide of World War II that killed 6 millions Jews. less
Photo: Oded Balilty, AP
Relatives react while other mourners carry the body of Mohammed Hajeleh, 30, who was killed early Thursday morning by an Israeli airstrike, at his family house during his funeral in Gaza City, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The Israeli military says it bombed a Hamas military target in the Gaza Strip hours after an explosive device detonated near an Israeli army vehicle on the border. less
Photo: Adel Hana, AP
Actress Nicolle Rochelle, who appeared on several episodes of "The Cosby Show," is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Rochelle, of Little Falls, N.J., was charged with disorderly conduct. less
Photo: Corey Perrine, AP
Teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding for education, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. The unrest comes amid teacher protests in Oklahoma and Arizona over low funding and teacher pay. The demonstrations were inspired by West Virginia teachers, whose nine-day walkout after many years without raises led to a 5 percent pay hike. less
Photo: Bryan Woolston, AP
Members of the Argentine Naval Prefecture and volunteers try in vain to rescue a stranded humpback whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Monday, April 9, 2018. The whale beached itself on Saturday afternoon and died on Monday. less
Photo: Pablo Hugo Funes, AP
A man looks out from the door of a house affected by floodwaters from the Ebro River, in Tudela, northern Spain, Friday, April 13, 2018. Heavy rain has lead to flooding in northern Spain over the past few days, especially in Navarra provinces and Aragon. less
Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP
People play on an inflatable replica of the Neolithic site of Stonehenge entitled "Sacrilege", work of the British artist Jeremy Deller, part of the Milan's Art week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 13, 2018. In background is the Hadid Tower, designed by Zaha Hadid. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
A Nepalese Hindu man offers prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple premises in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. On the banks of the Bagmati River, it is one of the most revered temples of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of death and destruction. less
Photo: Niranjan Shrestha, AP
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's images include an inflatable Stonehenge replica in Italy; teachers staging a demonstration in Kentucky; and fishermen on a Havana beach as the sun sets.
This gallery contains photos from the week of April 7-13, 2018.
