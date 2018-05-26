AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week





































Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players Sunday, beating defending champion Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title. less Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP Image 2 of 10 Doug Ralston plays golf in Volcano, Hawaii, as a huge ash plume rises from the summit of the Kiluaea volcano Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano poured into the sea and set off a chemical reaction that created giant clouds of acid and fine glass particles. less Doug Ralston plays golf in Volcano, Hawaii, as a huge ash plume rises from the summit of the Kiluaea volcano Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano poured into the sea and set off a chemical ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 3 of 10 In this photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a pair of U.S.-German science satellites and five commercial communications satellites takes off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The science payload from NASA and the German Centre for Geosciences included two identical satellites for the agencies' Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment-Follow On mission, continuing the work of two predecessor spacecraft that spanned 15 years ending last October. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) less In this photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a pair of U.S.-German science satellites and five commercial communications satellites takes off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air ... more Photo: Bill Ingalls, AP Image 4 of 10 Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP) less Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool ... more Photo: Danny Lawson, AP Image 5 of 10 A member of the Bolivarian Militia plays the flute at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Maduro won a second, six-year term in an election that his closest challenger called illegitimate and Venezuela's leading opposition parties boycotted as fraudulent. less A member of the Bolivarian Militia plays the flute at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Maduro won a second, six-year term in an election that his ... more Photo: Ariana Cubillos, AP Image 6 of 10 President Donald Trump looks on as the Blue Angels fly over the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. President Donald Trump looks on as the Blue Angels fly over the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 7 of 10 Command post facilities of North Korea's nuclear test site are exploded in Punggye-ri, North Korea on Thursday, May 24, 2018. North Korea said Friday that it's still willing to sit for talks with the United States "at any time, (in) any format," a remarkably restrained and diplomatic response, from a nation noted for its proud belligerence, to U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt cancellation of a summit with the North's autocratic leader, Kim Jong Un. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP) less Command post facilities of North Korea's nuclear test site are exploded in Punggye-ri, North Korea on Thursday, May 24, 2018. North Korea said Friday that it's still willing to sit for talks with the United ... more Photo: AP Image 8 of 10 Palestinians wait to cross the border to the Egyptian side at the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Egypt's President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi says he has ordered the Rafah crossing point with Gaza strip be opened for the whole Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the longest time since Hamas took over the territory in 2007. less Palestinians wait to cross the border to the Egyptian side at the Rafah crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Egypt's President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi says he has ordered the Rafah ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 9 of 10 People pray prior to breaking their Ramadan fast at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Muslims throughout the world are celebrating Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from sunrise to sunset. less People pray prior to breaking their Ramadan fast at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Muslims throughout the world are celebrating Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, ... more Photo: Fareed Khan, AP Image 10 of 10 Raindrops accumulate on a car's windshield as commuters wait at a red light in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Raindrops accumulate on a car's windshield as commuters wait at a red light in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Photo: Desmond Boylan, AP AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include Rafael Nadal getting set to serve at the Italian Open; the launch of a SpaceX rocket in California; and President Donald Trump attending the U.S. Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Md.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 19-25, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.