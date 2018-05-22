Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Click through the slideshow to see the top songs from the week of May 15 from the 90's through today, according to a list released by the website Mashable.
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Click through the slideshow to see the top songs from the week of May 15 from the 90's through today, according to a list released by the website Mashable.
1991:
Hi-Five - "I Like The Way"
1991:
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Hi-Five - "I Like The Way"
1992:
Kris Kross - "Jump"
1992:
Photo: Tom Levy, The Chronicle
Kris Kross - "Jump"
1994:
All-4-One - "I Swear"
1994:
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
All-4-One - "I Swear"
1995:
Montell Jordan - "This Is How We Do It"
1995:
Photo: Fred Hayes/WireImage
Montell Jordan - "This Is How We Do It"
1996:
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Tha Crossroads"
1996:
Photo: Courtesy Travis Shinn
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Tha Crossroads"
1997:
The Notorious B.I.G. - "Hypnotize"
1997:
Photo: Al Pereira, Getty Images
The Notorious B.I.G. - "Hypnotize"
Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
1999:
Ricky Martin - "Livin' la Vida Loca"
1999:
Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Ricky Martin - "Livin' la Vida Loca"
2000:
Santana ft. The Product G&B - "Maria Maria"
2000:
Photo: REED SAXON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santana ft. The Product G&B - "Maria Maria"
2001:
Janet Jackson - "All For You"
2001:
Photo: Getty Images
Janet Jackson - "All For You"
2002:
Ashanti - "Foolish"
2002:
Photo: Getty Images
Ashanti - "Foolish"
2003:
Sean Paul - "Get Busy"
2003:
Photo: VALERIE MACON, AFP / Getty Images
Sean Paul - "Get Busy"
2004:
Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris - "Yeah"
2004:
Photo: Dave Rossman, For The Houston Chronicle
Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris - "Yeah"
2005:
Gwen Stefani - "Hollaback Girl"
2005:
Photo: Rich Fury, Associated Press
Gwen Stefani - "Hollaback Girl"
Photo: Kevin Mazur, Getty Images For Fenty Corp
2007:
Maroon 5 - "Makes Me Wonder"
2007:
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Maroon 5 - "Makes Me Wonder"
2008:
Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love"
2008:
Photo: Bruno Bebert, Associated Press
Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love"
2009:
The Black Eyed Peas - "Boom Boom Pow"
2009:
Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
The Black Eyed Peas - "Boom Boom Pow"
2010:
Usher ft. will.i.am - "OMG"
2010:
Photo: Michael Buckner, Getty Images For Activision
Usher ft. will.i.am - "OMG"
2011:
Adele - "Rolling in the Deep"
2011:
Photo: Matt Sayles, INVL
Adele - "Rolling in the Deep"
2012:
Gotye ft. Kimbra - "Somebody That I Used To Know"
2012:
Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images
Gotye ft. Kimbra - "Somebody That I Used To Know"
2013:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - "Can't Hold Us"
2013:
Photo: Cindy Ord, Getty Images
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - "Can't Hold Us"
2014:
John Legend - "All of Me"
2014:
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Legend - "All of Me"
2015:
Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth - "See You Again"
2015:
Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth - "See You Again"
2016
: Drake - "One Dance"
2016
Photo: Arthur Mola, AP
: Drake - "One Dance"
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a May 21 story about a grieving father taking his late son's girlfriend to the prom, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the university where the son was a student. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, not Indiana State University.
A corrected version of the story is below:
After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom
A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — It was supposed to be Carter Brown putting on the corsage and doing funny poses in photos with his date for senior prom.
His father instead took his place, one month after the Pennsylvania teen died in a car crash.
Robert Brown took Kaylee Suders to the James Buchanan High School event Saturday, because he said he knew his son would've still wanted Suders to go to the prom.
Carter Brown was heading home from Indiana University of Pennsylvania on April 15 to surprise Suders when his car crossed into the opposite lane and was struck head on. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suders said she didn't want to attend prom after Carter's death, but changed her mind when his father asked to accompany her.
"I didn't have to think about it," she told the Centre Daily Times. "I definitely said 'yes."
The pair celebrated the event with a dinner beforehand at the same T.G.I. Friday's where Suders and Carter went on their first date.
Brown's wife, Kelly, said the whole experience speaks to how much Suders is still part of the family