Airbus to build additional aircraft on US Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Airbus says it will fulfill two new aircraft orders at an expanding manufacturing operation on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The European aircraft maker said Thursday that 120 passenger aircraft ordered by JetBlue Airways and the start-up airline Moxy will be built in a new factory near the company's existing plant in Mobile, Alabama.

The company says construction on the plant will begin later this month.

JetBlue and Moxy each ordered 60 of the A220-300 aircraft manufactured by Airbus. The plant will be located beside a factory where Airbus already produces the A320 aircraft in Mobile.

Airbus produced its first airplane on the Alabama coast in 2016. The new A220 line in Alabama is in addition to one the company is opening in Mirabel, Canada.