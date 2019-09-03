Alabama governor doesn't plan to resign over blackface skit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she should not have worn blackface in a college skit decades ago, but she does not plan to resign over something that happened so long in the past.

Ivey told reporters Tuesday that "she should not have done that" and it's important to apologize.

The governor has no plans to quit. She said it was "something that happened 52 years ago and I'm not that person."

She said her administration stands for being inclusive.

Ivey last week apologized after a 1967 college radio interview surfaced of her then-fiance describing her wearing "black paint all over her face" in a skit.

Ivey acknowledged wearing blackface six months after she told The Associated Press that she had never worn blackface. Ivey said she doesn't remember the skit.