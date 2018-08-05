In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime moves on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility in New York. Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism.
>>>Here's what you need to know about white nationalists in the photos that follow... less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime moves on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility in New York. Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website ... more
They seek a white ethnostate
Much like Nazi Germany, white nationalists seek a white ethnostate, or a whites-only nation.
They seek a white ethnostate
Photo: Ullstein Bild Dtl./ullstein Bild Via Getty Images
Much like Nazi Germany, white nationalists seek a white ethnostate, or a whites-only nation.
Stopping immigration is how they'll do it
less
Ending non-white immigration is one of the core beliefs of white nationalists. They believe that non-European immigrants threaten America's white, racial hegemony.
Stopping immigration is how they'll do it
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
... more
Ending non-white immigration is one of the core beliefs of white nationalists. They believe that non-European immigrants threaten America's white, racial
They believe they are victims
White nationalists believe they're being replaced by non-white immigrants and often use the term "white genocide" in order to victimize themselves.
They believe they are victims
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
White nationalists believe they're being replaced by non-white immigrants and often use the term "white genocide" in order to victimize themselves.
There's been an uptick in white nationalist groups
Since 2015, the number of white nationalist groups in the U.S. has risen after being on the decline for four years, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. less
There's been an uptick in white nationalist groups
Photo: SPLC
Since 2015, the number of white nationalist groups in the U.S. has risen after being on the decline for four years, according to the Southern Poverty Law ... more
Some practice a strategy called "mainstreaming"
To gain power, many white nationalists believe in "mainstreaming," or the act of infiltrating political and law enforcement institutions to gain influence and change them from the inside. White nationalists who practice mainstreaming tend to hide the true nature of their extreme positions by appearing moderate to voters and people they might try to influence. less
Some practice a strategy called "mainstreaming"
Photo: Lee Corkran/Sygma Via Getty Images
To gain power, many white nationalists believe in "mainstreaming," or the act of infiltrating political and law enforcement institutions to gain influence and ... more
Others believe "vanguardism" is the best way forward
less
Other white nationalist believe in vanguardism, or overtly xenophobic public demonstrations and online activism. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center
: "Vanguardists believe that revolution is the only viable path toward a white ethnostate."
Others believe "vanguardism" is the best way forward
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
... more
Other white nationalist believe in vanguardism, or overtly xenophobic public demonstrations and online activism. According to the Southern Poverty Law
There's a small difference between white nationalist and white supremacist
White supremacists believe in racial superiority. White nationalist take the belief a step further and seek political goals to enforce racial segregation. less
There's a small difference between white nationalist and white supremacist
Photo: Chet Strange/Getty Images
White supremacists believe in racial superiority. White nationalist take the belief a step further and seek political goals to ... more
They're ending lives
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
The Southern Poverty Law Center calculated less
that 43 people have died and 67 injured as a result of violent incidents by alt-right related persons since 2014. By their count, 2017 is the most violent year for the movement.
The newest white nationalist movement in America is the "alt-right"
The alt-right is a white nationalist movement that has found growing popularity in the U.S since the election of Donald Trump. According to the SPLC, it targets "aggrieved young, white men" who blame minorities for their disappointing circumstances in life. The term "alt-right" was coined by Richard Spencer (pictured), largely seen as the founder and leader of the alt-right movement. less
The newest white nationalist movement in America is the "alt-right"
Photo: David J. Phillip, STF
The alt-right is a white nationalist movement that has found growing popularity in the U.S since the election of Donald Trump. According to ... more
They're targeting college campuses
A Washington Post report earlier this year warned that hate groups, including white nationalist, are trying to "leave the virtual confines of online forums and social media platforms, and occupy physical space." That physical space is college campuses, where an increasing amount of fliers, swastikas, and rallies by white nationalist are being found. less
They're targeting college campuses
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Washington Post report earlier this year warned that hate groups, including white nationalist, are trying to "leave the virtual confines of online forums and social media ... more
They frequently clash with counter-protesters known as "Antifa"
less
At some of the largest white nationalist rallies, such as those in Charlottesville, white nationalists often clash with Antifa, short for anti-fascists. The counter-protests have been so frequent and explosive, they've forced alt-right Richard Spencer to put his college campus speaking tour on hold. “Antifa is winning,” Spencer said in March
after announcing the cancellation of his tour.
They frequently clash with counter-protesters known as "Antifa"
Photo: AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images
At some of the largest white nationalist rallies, such as those in Charlottesville, white nationalists often clash with Antifa, short for ... more
Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.
An Amazon executive said the company blocked the accounts of some retailers and might suspend them.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota complained to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last month. The company's vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, responded to Ellison, telling him that Amazon prohibits listing products that promote or glorify hatred, violence or intolerance.
A spokeswoman for Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to comment further on Sunday.
In early July, the Partnership for Working Families and the Action Center on Race and the Economy highlighted Amazon listings including swastika pendants, baby onesies with burning cross logos and a costume that makes the wearer look like he has been lynched — the model appears to be a black man.
The groups said that Amazon's "weak and inadequately enforced" policies allowed racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic groups to generate money and spread their ideas.
Ellison, who is deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, asked Bezos how much money Amazon made from selling material including books published by hate groups since 2015, and whether it would destroy such merchandise at its warehouses.
Huseman said Amazon "makes a significant investment" in enforcing seller policies, including automated tools to scan listings and automatically removing those that violate its policies.
The executive said Amazon was preventing the sale of the items in question and was in the process of removing them from fulfillment centers.