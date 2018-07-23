Amish outhouse case raises religious freedom rights issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court is questioning a township's efforts to make an Amish woman stop using outhouses and hook into its sewer system, citing Pennsylvania's religious freedom law.

A seven-judge Commonwealth Court panel threw out an order Thursday that Iva Byler pay $100 a month toward fines levied by Sugar Grove Township, a community of 1,700.

A trial judge had concluded the woman is violating the state's Sewage Facilities Act.

But the higher court said the judge didn't adequately address the state's religious freedom law and asked for more information. The law prohibits government from placing burdens on a person's religious rights without compelling justification.

The township has argued the woman didn't show that connecting to a sewer system would be a major burden on her religious beliefs.