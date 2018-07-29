Ammonia leak at Wisconsin plant sends workers to hospital

VILLAGE OF DARIEN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say 15 people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a Birds Eye food plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

Multiple agencies responded early Sunday to the plant in the Village of Darien.

Authorities say 140 people were working overnight at the factory when alarms and sensors started going off.

Ammonia is used at the facility for the freezing and cooling of food.

WITI-TV reports that 15 workers were taken a hospital due to serious exposure. There is no word on their condition. Seventy-five workers were checked at the scene and released.

New Jersey-based Pinnacle Foods, which owns Birds Eye, said in a statement that several employees were taken to the hospital but no other details were immediately available.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

