Attorney general seeks to preserve cross-shaped memorial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a cross-shaped memorial on public land which serves to honor the men killed in World War I.

The Washington Post reports Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a brief in the case, which challenges the constitutionality of the 40-foot-tall (12-meter) cross in Prince George's County. The cross sits in a median at an intersection in Bladensburg and is maintained with taxpayer funds.

The court has not decided whether to take the case.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote a letter Friday saying the brief moves the state one step closer to "having the wrongs of lower court decisions righted by the Supreme Court."

The Washington-based American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit saying religious symbolism on public land violates the First Amendment.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com