3 bodies found at Oklahoma lake; police search for links

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The bodies of three males have been found in or around a lake near Oklahoma City in less than two weeks and authorities want to know if there are any links among them.

Officials say the only clear connection is that the bodies were discovered in or near Lake Overholser, a shallow 2.34-square-mile (6-square-kilometer) lake on the border with Bethany in far western Oklahoma City.

The body of 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez was pulled from the lake on Feb. 23. A man fishing with his father reported the body and the Oklahoma City Fire Department's dive team pulled it out of the water. A cause of death has not been released.

On March 2, the unidentified body of a male teen or young adult was discovered in water along the lake's southern edge. Oklahoma City police detectives said the body was partially clothed and had no visible signs of trauma.

The third body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area near the lake. Bethany police say they are working to identify the man, who they say was clothed and appeared to be in his 50s or 60s.

"We have no visible signs of trauma that would lead us to any suspicious death," Bethany Deputy Chief of Police John Reid said. Reid said there is no evidence that the man's body is related to the other two bodies.

Reid said it is possible the man was a homeless transient. He said the area is occasionally occupied by homeless people although no one else was around when the man's body was discovered.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is performing autopsies on each body to determine the cause and manner of death.