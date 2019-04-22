Baltimore police head to leave amid new management shake-up

BALTIMORE (AP) — The acting deputy commissioner of the Baltimore police force is leaving amid a department shake-up under the new commissioner.

The Baltimore Sun reports Melvin T. Russell will leave the department Wednesday. He says he's technically being "separated" from the department, but he had time to retire. He told reporters to "read between the lines."

Russell, an ordained minister, has been with the department for 40 years. He served as the Community Collaboration Division chief and oversaw the department's support services bureau. He was the first black valedictorian to graduate from the city police academy.

New Commissioner Michael Harrison eliminated the support services bureau last week in an effort to thin out command staff. The troubled department has suffered excessive turnover and corruption at all levels.

