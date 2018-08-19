Bar patrons tackle gunman after being held at gunpoint

FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say patrons tackled and disarmed a man after he held them at gunpoint outside a Southern California bar.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports sheriff's officials say the man had pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at people in the parking lot outside Red Eye Saloon at 2 a.m. Saturday in Fallbrook.

He demanded their wallets and cellphones and fired a shot into the air.

Authorities say several patrons rushed and tackled the gunman, holding him on the ground until deputies arrived.

Deputies recovered a 9 mm pistol with a loaded 16-round magazine and one spent shell casing on the ground. Authorities say the man also had two additional loaded 10-round magazines in his pocket.

He was arrested on numerous charges and booked into the Vista jail.

