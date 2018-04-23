Bird strike in engine damages Blue Angels jet at air show

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bird strike caused $1 million damage to the engine of a Blue Angels jet at an air show in Florida.

Vero Beach Air Show spokeswoman Catherine Caddell tells TCPalm.com that the team's No. 5 jet made a safe but early landing after Saturday's bird strike.

The Navy then brought in another FA-18 plane and put a number "5'' on it so viewers could see a complete show on Sunday. The six blue and yellow planes then soared over Vero Beach, performing acrobatic skills for the crowd below.

