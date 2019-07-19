Black lawmaker: White man said 'Go back where you came from'

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — An African-American lawmaker in Georgia says she was verbally attacked in a supermarket by a white man who told her, "Go back where you came from."

Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell tearfully described the confrontation in a Facebook video Friday. She acknowledged being in an express line with too many items but said she got in the line because she is nine months pregnant and cannot stand for long periods.

She said a white man began yelling profanity and calling her "ignorant" and "lazy." She says employees at the Atlanta-area store were slow to respond.

Thomas alluded to President Donald Trump's attacks on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and accused the president of inciting hate.

Thomas later told The Associated Press she notified police and that she would seek store video of the incident.