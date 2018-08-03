Blockbuster estate in Florida hits market at $26.95 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The riverfront estate that belonged to the late H. Wayne Huizenga is on the market for $26.95 million.

The college dropout who built an empire that included Waste Management, Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports teams died in March at the age of 80.

The Sun Sentinel reports Tarpon Pointe stretches over 60,000 square feet (5574 sq. meters) of land. There are only eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the 18,000 square foot (1672 sq. meter) home, which Huizenga bought in 2005. It's got a mix of Mediterranean and French architectural styles.

Real estate agent Kelly Drum tells the newspaper that executives and entrepreneurs are expressing interest.

Huizenga began with a single garbage truck in 1968 and built his first fortune with Waste Management.