Book tells story of 8 US WWI heroes' link to Unknown Soldier

NEW YORK (AP) — A new book published in time for Memorial Day tells the story of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier through the experiences of the eight World War I heroes chosen to bring him home.

Military historian Patrick K. O'Donnell's "The Unknowns" details the experiences of those eight Americans as they fought in France.

Two years after the war ended in November 1918, Britain and France established unknown soldier tombs. The U.S. followed a year later, with eight of the war's most highly decorated American servicemen selected to accompany the remains home.

Among them was Marine Gunnery Sgt. Ernest Janson, a New York City native who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National cemetery on Nov. 11, 1921.