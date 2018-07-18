Minnesota agency helps 13-year-old keep his hot dog business













MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-year-old entrepreneur, who was reported for operating his hot dog stand without a license, is still in business with the help of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Daniel Huff, the environmental health director for the department, told Minnesota Public Radio that officials decided to assist Jaequan Faulkner in enhancing his business, instead of shutting him down, after receiving the complaint.

Huff said health inspectors pitched in for the $87 permit. The department was excited to help a young man with such drive, he said.

Jaequan began operating with a license on Monday. He works four-hour days, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and spends his free time "thinking about what's next."

Huff also contacted the Northside Economic Opportunity Network. The group gave Jaequan some pointers on running a business and keeping his stand clean.

Jaequan said he's overwhelmed by the support.

"I was actually kinda surprised (because) usually I would have one person at a time help me, but then with so many people coming at once, I'm like, wow, I realized how much people enjoy it," he said.

Jaequan, who handles 90 percent of his business with the help of his uncle, said he's planning to get a food cart to move his business around. He said he's also thinking of donating a portion of his earnings to charities and organizations that assist people with depression.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org