Burlington police facing lawsuits accusing excessive force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington Police Department is facing federal lawsuits from two men accusing officers of excessive force that knocked them unconscious in separate incidents in September 2018.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the two men were arrested, but prosecutors later dropped all charges. The lawsuits were filed late Thursday. Both men are black.

The complaints also accuse the city of failing to discipline officers for violating constitutional rights of citizens.

Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says he initiated an internal investigation and an officer was suspended.

The lawsuits were filed weeks after the chief medical examiner ruled that the death of another man found three days after he was hit in the head by a Burlington officer during an altercation was a homicide. The cause of death was undetermined.