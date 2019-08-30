California deputies rescue wailing bear trapped in dumpster

This Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 photo from video, first in a sequence, released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, shows a bear cub and its mother as they attempt to enter a trash container outside a motel in Kings Beach, Calif., on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Deputies in Northern California helped a wailing baby bear reunite with its family after the cub got stuck inside the container The bear cub can be heard crying from inside the metal container in video recorded by deputies. A deputy opened the container with a pole and put a ladder inside, allowing the bear to scamper out and rejoin its family. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Deputies helped a wailing bear cub reunite with its family after it got stuck inside a trash container outside a motel near Lake Tahoe.

The cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster in video recorded by Placer County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday.

While their mother keeps watch, the bear's sibling climbs on her back to the top of the container but fails to open the heavy lid.

Then the deputies come to the rescue.

With the bear family a few paces away and watching from behind a tree, a deputy opens the container lid with a pole, while a second deputy quickly places a ladder inside the container.

The deputies back away, allowing the cub to climb the ladder and scurry off to rejoin its family.