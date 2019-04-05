Chiropractor accused of killing 4 at North Dakota business

Police vehicles are seen in the backside of RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company, Monday, April 1, 2019, Mandan, N.D. Authorities say police responding to a medical call at the North Dakota business have found "several" bodies. The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found "several people who were deceased inside" the business in the city of about 22,000 just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck. less Police vehicles are seen in the backside of RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company, Monday, April 1, 2019, Mandan, N.D. Authorities say police responding to a medical call at the North ... more Photo: Blake Nicholson, AP Photo: Blake Nicholson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Chiropractor accused of killing 4 at North Dakota business 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A chiropractor suspected of killing four people at a property management business in North Dakota is due in court.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is jailed after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees in Mandan. Authorities say he shot and stabbed the victims.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said authorities do not yet have a motive, but that Isaak lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management. Police found the bodies on Monday.

Isaak was expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. He's not yet been formally charged.

He lives in Washburn, which is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.