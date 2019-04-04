Cohen asks lawmakers to help keep him out of prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Michael Cohen have asked members of Congress to help keep him out of prison.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Thursday, the lawyers said Cohen is still sorting through documents that might be of interest to House Democrats investigating his former boss, President Donald Trump.

They said if Cohen goes to prison May 6 as scheduled, he won't be able to finish reviewing "a trove of new information."

Cohen's attorneys asked the lawmakers to write letters saying they needed "ready access" to him as part of their investigations.

If any lawmakers were to write such a letter, it could be useful if Cohen petitioned the court to delay his prison report date.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.