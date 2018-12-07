Columbus Zoo announces birth of baby elephant

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the birth of a baby elephant.

The zoo says the Asian elephant, born Thursday, appears strong. Its sex has not yet been determined because the zoo is giving it time to bond with its mother, Phoebe.

It is the first elephant born at the zoo in almost 10 years and joins a herd of six at the zoo.

The zoo says Phoebe had the opportunity to breed with a male, Hank, but the attempts were not successful. She was artificially inseminated with sperm from Hank and a male at another zoo. DNA tests will determine who the father is.

The public will have an opportunity to name the calf.