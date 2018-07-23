Copy of Ben Franklin's 'Join or Die' cartoon up for auction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A copy of the "Join or Die" political cartoon that appeared in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper in 1754 is up for auction.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the copy is the only one known to exist outside the one held by the Library of Congress.

The cartoon, which features the colonies fractured in the form of a serpent, aimed to rally the British colonies to join against the French and their Native American allies during the Seven Years War between Great Britain and France.

Sanders Auctions says bidding will begin at $40,000 on Thursday.

