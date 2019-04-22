Court sides with Philly over same-sex parents in foster care

A federal appeals court says Philadelphia city government can require that contractor Catholic Social Services does not keep same-sex couples out of its foster care program.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the city's decision to stop placing children with the agency because it would not permit same-sex couples to serve as foster parents.

The court says the city didn't target the agency because of its religious beliefs but acted only to enforce its own nondiscrimination policy in the face of what seemed to be a clear violation.

Philadelphia Human Services commissioner Cynthia Figeroa says the decision will help the city best serve children under its care.

Catholic Social Services' lawyer says they're disappointed and will continue the fight.