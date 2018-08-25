https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/us/article/Disney-World-could-start-pay-at-15-an-hour-if-13182083.php
Disney World could start pay at $15 an hour if deal approved
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World will begin paying a starting wage of $15 an hour in less than three years if a new agreement is approved by workers next month.
The company and a coalition of unions reached the tentative deal late Friday after a year of negotiations.
Disney's unionized workers will vote in early September on the proposal to raise the starting minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by 2021.
The deal covers about half of Disney World's 70,000 workers in metro Orlando.
If approved, it could have a big impact in the theme park mecca since Disney tends to influence what other Orlando tourism businesses pay their workers.
