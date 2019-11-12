Doctors: Double lung transplant recipient was teen who vaped

A photo of a patient being transported is displayed while medical staff at Henry Ford Hospital answer questions during a news conference in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A Henry Ford Health System medical team performed a double lung transplant, for the unidentified patient in the photograph, whose lungs were irreparably damaged from vaping.

DETROIT (AP) — A double lung transplant recipient who severely damaged those internal organs by vaping has been identified as a Michigan teenager.

Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit described to reporters Tuesday the procedure that saved the 17-year-old's life and pleaded for the public to understand the dangers of vaping.

The teen was admitted in early September to a Detroit-area hospital with what appeared to be pneumonia. He was eventually taken to Henry Ford Hospital and the transplant was performed Oct. 15.

The double lung transplant is believed to be first performed on a patient due to vaping.

Dr. Hassan Nemeh described the teen's lungs as having an "enormous amount of inflammation and scarring." The doctors did not specify what the teen vaped or how long he vaped.

Health officials declined to release the teen's name. They say he is expected to recover.