Amtrak service restored in Northeast after NYC wire is fixed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Amtrak trains are back on track between New York and Connecticut after a downed power wire disrupted rail service in the Northeast for several hours.

Amtrak officials say an overhead wire that powers the trains came down Friday morning near Pelham Bay in the Bronx. It was repaired by the early afternoon. All service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended, affecting all Amtrak trains in and out of New England.

Rail service officials did not immediately disclose how the wire came down.

Officials say delays will be diminishing throughout the afternoon.

The problem did not affect Metro-North rail service between New York and New Haven.

Amtrak officials reported the problem at about 9 a.m. and announced it was repaired at about 1:30 p.m.