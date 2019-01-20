Elizabeth Warren planning 1st trip to South Carolina

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during an organizing event at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Elizabeth Warren planning 1st trip to South Carolina 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her first trip to early voting South Carolina since launching her exploratory bid for a possible 2020 presidential run.

Warren's organization tells The Associated Press on Sunday that she is planning to visit Columbia on Wednesday for an organizing event at Columbia College.

Warren has been visiting the early presidential primary and caucus states of New Hampshire and Iowa since launching her exploratory effort last month, becoming the first of the better-known national Democratic presidential prospects to do so.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Warren aimed to maintain visibility among South Carolina voters, signing on to fundraising emails sent out by the state Democratic Party and sending a staffer to run the state party's communications efforts.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.