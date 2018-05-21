Ex-Indiana sheriff's official pleads guilty to lying to FBI

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former Lake County Sheriff's Department official has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a public corruption investigation that led to the conviction of former Sheriff John Buncich.

The Post-Tribune reports that former Deputy Chief Dan Murchek appeared Monday in U.S. District Court.

The 57-year-old Murchek was indicted in April. He had planned to run for sheriff in the northwestern Indiana county. But authorities say he was recorded soliciting illegal campaign contributions from tow truck operators, including one who was an FBI informant.

He later denied to the FBI that he received the illegal contributions.

Buncich was found guilty last August of soliciting and accepting campaign contributions from the same tow operators in exchange for more towing work. He is serving a 188-month prison term.