Facebook CEO Zuckerberg calls for more outside regulation

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is calling for more outside regulation in several areas in which the social media site has run into problems over the past few years: harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

In an opinion piece Saturday in The Washington Post, Zuckerberg says governments and regulators rather than private companies like Facebook should be more active in policing the Internet. He says privacy rules such as the General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect in Europe last year, should be adopted elsewhere in the world.

The piece comes days after Facebook was criticized after a shooting rampage in New Zealand that killed 50 people was broadcast live on the site. It said Wednesday it was extending a ban on hate speech to white nationalists.