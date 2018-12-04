Father of paraplegic man killed by police gets probation

HARBESON, Del. (AP) — The 83-year-old father of a paraplegic man who was shot and killed by police during a drug raid has received probation for a related weapons charge.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that Andrew A. Knox pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person on Nov. 19. A charge of maintaining a drug property was dropped.

In late August, a multi-unit law enforcement team searched Knox's home following a three-month investigation and found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills. Court documents say 50-year-old Robert Knox was paralyzed and in bed and reached for a handgun during the raid. He was shot by two state troopers and later died.

Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said the two troopers have returned to full-duty status.

