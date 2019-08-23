Feds settle with supermarket group over clean air violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say they've reached an agreement with a supermarket company to reduce emissions of ozone-depleting gases from refrigeration equipment at more than 500 stores in seven southeastern states.

A news release Friday says the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency reached the agreement with Southeastern Grocers Inc. and its subsidiaries to resolve violations of the Clean Air Act. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company includes BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

The release says the company will spend about $4.2 million over the next three years to reduce coolant leaks and to improve compliance. It will also pay a $300,000 civil penalty.

The company's website says its stores operate in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.