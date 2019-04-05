Fiery 12-car crash slows traffic in DC area, injures 1

In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 photo, provided by Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work at the scene of multi-vehicle crash along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 near Exit 60 in Fairfax, Va. There was only one minor injury and that driver was treated at the scene, police said. (Virginia State Police via AP)

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — Police say a fiery 12-car chain-reaction crash backed up traffic on a major Virginia highway in the Washington region, but only one driver was hurt.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that Thursday's crash began with a two-vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 66. Police say that collision triggered a separate, chain-reaction crash as oncoming traffic swerved to avoid those vehicles.

Police say 12 vehicles were involved in the second crash and the last two caught fire.

Although 14 vehicles were involved in the two crashes, police say only one driver suffered a minor injury that was treated at the scene. Police say the crashes remain under investigation and charges are pending.